McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.00-14.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.36. McKesson also updated its FY20 guidance to $14.00-14.60 EPS.

McKesson stock opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $154.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.33.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

