Level Up Coin (LUC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Level Up Coin has traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar. One Level Up Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. Level Up Coin has a market cap of $46,587.00 and $1.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.73 or 0.06221992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027404 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Level Up Coin Token Profile

Level Up Coin (CRYPTO:LUC) is a token. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Level Up Coin is medium.com/play2live . Level Up Coin’s official website is play2live.io

Buying and Selling Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level Up Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

