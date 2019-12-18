Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) & Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) and Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

This table compares Seneca Foods and Farmmi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods 0.88% -3.60% -1.58% Farmmi N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Seneca Foods and Farmmi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods $1.20 billion 0.30 $5.75 million N/A N/A Farmmi $29.82 million 0.34 $3.22 million N/A N/A

Seneca Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Farmmi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seneca Foods and Farmmi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmmi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Seneca Foods has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmmi has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of Seneca Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Farmmi shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Seneca Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seneca Foods beats Farmmi on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. The company also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement. In addition, it is involved in the sale of cans and ends, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. The company offers its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; and food service distributors, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in 90 countries, as well as to the federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Marion, New York.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It also operates Farmmi Jicai, an online store that sells edible fungi products under Forasen and Farmmi Liangpin brands; Farmmi Liangpin Market, an online store that sells edible fungi products under Farmmi Liangpin and Puyangtang brands, as well as other agricultural products purchased from third party manufacturers. The company offers its products through distributors. Farmmi, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.