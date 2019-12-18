FidexToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,577.00 (FEX)

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. FidexToken has a total market cap of $9,713.00 and approximately $7,577.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidexToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX, Crex24 and Hotbit. In the last week, FidexToken has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.01194033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00120609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FidexToken Profile

FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,128,335,553 tokens. FidexToken’s official website is fidex.market . FidexToken’s official message board is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250 . FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange

Buying and Selling FidexToken

FidexToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidexToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidexToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidexToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

