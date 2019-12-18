Nxt (NXT) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Nxt has a total market cap of $9.15 million and $1.52 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00023412 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, C-CEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Poloniex, SouthXchange, CoinEgg and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

