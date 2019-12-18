BitTube Price Down 8% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 8% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. BitTube has a market cap of $1.41 million and $4,367.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00684841 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001921 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 221,720,978 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

