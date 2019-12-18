Zcoin Reaches Market Cap of $26.25 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Zcoin has a market cap of $26.25 million and $3.80 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $2.90 or 0.00043492 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Indodax, Binance and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.01833232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.02649497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00564305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00684841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00052455 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015040 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,048,818 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, Huobi, Coinroom, Indodax, QBTC, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and TDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

