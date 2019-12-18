Friendz (FDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $952,002.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Friendz has a total market cap of $952,002.00 and approximately $39,662.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.01194033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00120609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,657,079 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

