Financial Analysis: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) versus ALJ Regional (NYSE:ALJJ)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and ALJ Regional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 4 2 0 1.89 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus target price of $36.57, suggesting a potential downside of 15.46%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and ALJ Regional’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.17 billion 4.00 $121.48 million $1.08 40.06 ALJ Regional $369.78 million 0.14 -$7.33 million N/A N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 9.90% 15.88% 5.91% ALJ Regional -1.36% -5.36% -2.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of ALJ Regional shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats ALJ Regional on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, granite, quartz, piedrafina, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

