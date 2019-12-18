Particl Price Reaches $0.65 on Major Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00009832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. Particl has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $28,849.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000957 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

