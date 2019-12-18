Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $763.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 21,831 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $488,141.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.