Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Thomson Reuters reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of TRI opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,520,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,848,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,572,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after buying an additional 1,786,691 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,047,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,967,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,872,000 after buying an additional 216,744 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,632,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

