Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Atlantic Capital Bancshares also posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

ACBI opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $414.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.79.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

