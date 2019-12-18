Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Atlantic Capital Bancshares also posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.
ACBI opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $414.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.79.
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.
