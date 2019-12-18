Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.90). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

