Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) Shares Up 1.2% After Dividend Announcement

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.53, 1,162 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 39,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 168,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.