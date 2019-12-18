Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) Shares Up 1.2% After Dividend Announcement

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.53, 1,162 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 39,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.
Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
