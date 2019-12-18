Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TTC stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70. Toro has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

