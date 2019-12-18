McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-14.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.37. McKesson also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 14.00-14.60 EPS.

NYSE:MCK opened at $137.90 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

