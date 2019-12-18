McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-14.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.37. McKesson also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 14.00-14.60 EPS.
NYSE:MCK opened at $137.90 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.23.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.33.
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
