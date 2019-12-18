iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Raises Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9101 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $203.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $204.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.64.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.