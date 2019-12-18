iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.9607 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

NYSEARCA JXI opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Dividend History for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

