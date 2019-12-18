iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.9607 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
NYSEARCA JXI opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33.
iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile
