iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 20th

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4577 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Dividend History for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

