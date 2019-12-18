iShares Global Materials ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.71 (NYSEARCA:MXI)

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7134 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

MXI stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $67.84.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.