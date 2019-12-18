iShares Europe ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.31 (NYSEARCA:IEV)

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3056 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

IEV stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $46.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

