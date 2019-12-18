iShares Europe ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.31 (NYSEARCA:IEV)

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3056 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
IEV stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $46.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.
iShares Europe ETF Company Profile
