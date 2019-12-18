iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.727 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Shares of JKG opened at $207.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.03. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $152.66 and a twelve month high of $208.42.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

