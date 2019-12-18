iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.727 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
Shares of JKG opened at $207.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.03. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $152.66 and a twelve month high of $208.42.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF
