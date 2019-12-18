iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8192 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $69.47.
iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile
