JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $227.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.15.

Accenture stock opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.63. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

