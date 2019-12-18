JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $227.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.15.
Accenture stock opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.63. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
