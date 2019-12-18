JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $17.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPX. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE WPX opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

