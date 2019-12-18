iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0571 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average of $219.69. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

