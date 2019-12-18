Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $69.04 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,883 in the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.