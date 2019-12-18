iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3065 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Shares of IEO opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80.
About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
