iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3065 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of IEO opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.