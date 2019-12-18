Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,089,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,035 shares of company stock worth $2,401,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

