Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $37.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE SAH opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.89. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,265,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,417. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 118,461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 17.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

