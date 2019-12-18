Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to “Buy”

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J&J has been witnessing significant generic/biosimilar headwinds in the Pharma unit in 2019. However, the unit is performing above-market levels, supported by contribution from new drugs like Tremfya and successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and immunology drug, Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline/line extensions. It has already gained FDA approval for two new drugs in 2019, Balversa and Spravato. Share buybacks and restructuring initiatives should provide bottom-line support. However, headwinds like biosimilar/generic competition and pricing pressure remain. Moreover, J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products. These are an overhang on the stock. J&J’s shares have slightly outperformed the industry this year”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

NYSE JNJ opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $373.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $2,776,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,135,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 584,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,292 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

