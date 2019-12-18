DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Raised to $47.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 348.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in DXC Technology by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

