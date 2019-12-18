iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.06 on December 20th

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0602 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.77.

iShares Asia 50 ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AIA stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.23 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

