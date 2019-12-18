iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) to Issue $0.17 Semi-annual Dividend

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1721 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

IDRV stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

