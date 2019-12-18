KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Shares of KBH opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,316.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,953 over the last three months. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,797,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

