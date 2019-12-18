Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of PNFP opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $612,625.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,046,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $28,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,154 over the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after purchasing an additional 129,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,824,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,851,000 after purchasing an additional 230,361 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 553,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

