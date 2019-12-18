Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.41.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Atreca stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,661,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,015,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,141,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,383,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

