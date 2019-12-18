United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United-Guardian by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United-Guardian by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United-Guardian by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $19.89 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of -0.27.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 34.74%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

