Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $36.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

Several research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Nordstrom by 6.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

