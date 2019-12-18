Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $25.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

