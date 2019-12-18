TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 53.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 4.4% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 434,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 134,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $354.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.28.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.99%.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

