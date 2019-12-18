Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) PT at $15.42

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. MKM Partners set a $11.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The stock has a market cap of $853.64 million, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.38%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

