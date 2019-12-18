Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.
NASDAQ SANM opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.71.
In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at $871,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,731,562.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,306,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768 over the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,753,000 after buying an additional 44,305 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,034,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,884,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,749,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,955,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
