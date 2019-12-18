Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at $871,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,731,562.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,306,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768 over the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,753,000 after buying an additional 44,305 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,034,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,884,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,749,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,955,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

