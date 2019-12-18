aelf 1-Day Volume Tops $7.70 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and GOPAX. aelf has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and $7.70 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.01194033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00120609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Huobi, BCEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Koinex, IDEX, GOPAX, AirSwap, OKEx, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, Bibox, BigONE, DDEX, CoinTiger, ABCC, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Hotbit, Binance and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

