Flowchain Price Tops $1.66 on Major Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00024908 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.15 million and $80,174.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.73 or 0.06221992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027404 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

