PIVX Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, YoBit, Coinroom and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $11.70 million and $489,537.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009643 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006272 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000246 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Coinbe, YoBit, Binance, Livecoin, Bisq, Bittrex, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

