Nexus (NXS) One Day Volume Tops $79,154.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002611 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and $79,154.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

