Maker (MKR) Market Cap Reaches $415.73 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Maker has a market capitalization of $415.73 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $415.73 or 0.06221992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bibox, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last week, Maker has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027404 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Gate.io, Kucoin, OKEx, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Switcheo Network, BitMart, DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinMex, Bibox, GOPAX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

