Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Down 31.7%

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:VINO)’s stock price dropped 31.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

